If there is one thing that Ben Affleck‘s kids will always appreciate it is the time that he spends with them — and the actor did that again by hanging out with his two of his children, Violet and Samuel.

The 47-year-old was spotted on Saturday, August 24, bonding with his eldest daughter, 13, and his only son, 7, in Los Angeles. The actor went the casual route in a light gray tee and some khaki pants, all matched up with some white sneakers. He is seen holding his kids’ hands tightly.

Not making an appearance was the Oscar winner’s second eldest child, Seraphina, 10. He shares all three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. However, when it comes to coparenting, this former pair is quite the success story — and Ben has always had nothing but positive words to say about the 13 Going on 30 star.

“I am a giant fan of Jennifer. She’s just a fabulous person. She’s just a wonderful person,” the Justice League star told CBS in March 2016. “She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.” So incredible!

