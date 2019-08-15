If there is one thing that should be clear by now about Ben Affleck is that he is all about his children — and he’s proven that time and time again, especially when he’s spotted bonding with his little ones.

The 46-year-old tied the knot with Jennifer Garner back in 2005. While the pair split recently in 2018, they did go on to have three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. However, the famous ex-couple goes above and beyond to spend as much time with their children as possible, even teaming up on occasion — although, the 13 Going on 30 actress once confessed Ben is the “fun parent.”

“That would happen on such a special occasion. It’s such a moment!” Jennifer said at Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair of her ex-husband giving their kids Oreos as a treat. “Or if Ben is around, that might happen and then he gets credit for it, and I want to be like, ‘I like Oreos too! I’m fun too!'” Cute!

The Oscar winner does know how vital his role is to his three little ones. “Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms,” The Town director said while on Today. “That’s really the central preoccupation in my life. It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

