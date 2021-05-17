Hilaria Baldwin is feeling “grateful” after her youngest son, Edu, experienced a “scary” allergic reaction over the weekend. The “Mom Brain” podcast host got candid about the terrifying situation after her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s 8-month-old baby was checked out by medical professionals.

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads,” Hilaria, 37, wrote alongside a photo holding Edu in her vomit-covered clothes on Saturday, May 15.

Courtesy of Hiilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Because allergies aren’t common in the Baldwin family, “this was a first,” Hilaria explained. “Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.”

“This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be OK,” the Living Clearly Method author continued. “I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals.”

Hilaria, who shares Edu as well as Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Lucia, 2 months, with the 63-year-old comedian, offered some advice for fellow moms and dads who might not be familiar with treating an allergic reaction.

“I was told that expediency in this situation is key … don’t wait to see if it gets better,” she urged. “If you find yourself in this situation, just go and reach for help. I love you, my baby boy. Mama loves you so.”

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Less than one day after Edu was observed for his reaction, the Blind actress — who wed the Saturday Night Live star in 2012 — gave an update on her little bundle of joy. Alongside a video of her blue-eyed cutie snuggling with his baby sister, Lucia, Hilaria revealed her son was doing “better today.”

“Thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me,” she penned. The doting mom of six also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her eldest son, Romeo, serenading his little brother while lying in a bassinet. “Romeo singing to baby Edu,” she gushed.

Edu is Hilaria and Alec’s youngest boy, but he isn’t the newest member of the family considering the couple welcomed their daughter Lucia in February 2021. The longtime lovebirds welcomed their sixth child via surrogate less than six months after Edu was born in September 2020.