The Youngest Baldwinito! See the Cutest Photos of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s Baby Girl Lucia

Since welcoming their sixth child, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are over the moon. The couple has been sharing tons of cute photos of their beloved daughter Lucia, whom they secretly welcomed in February 2021.

The Living Clearly Method author and the Saturday Night Live star announced the news of Lucia’s arrival on March 1. At the time, Hilaria uploaded a snapshot with their children, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo, cuddled around the newborn as she laid on her lap. “7,” Hilaria captioned the post.

Alec also shared the photo of his wife and their big family, writing, “Mi vida … .” Though the Hollywood couple — who married in 2012 — kept a tight lip regarding Lucia’s birth, which came less than six months after son Edu arrived in September 2020, a source confirmed Lucia was born via surrogate.

“Hilaria and Alec are so in love with Lucia,” the insider told ET. “They have received endless support and love from friends and family about their new addition and everyone has been so positive and full of joy.”

Despite welcoming Lucia so quickly after Edu, Hilaria, Alec and their older kids settled in “nicely” and are “thrilled” to become a family of eight. “Lucia’s brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her,” the source added. “Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend.”

By the looks of Hilaria and Alec’s Instagram pages, there’s no doubt down the Baldwin kiddos are in love with their baby Baldwinito. In addition to sharing pics of Lucia and giving updates on her growth, Hilaria has also uploaded a handful of cute pics of Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo hanging out with their baby sister.

In early April, the actress posted a pic before running errands with her six kids. “My squad,” she wrote in the caption. Days earlier, Hilaria shared a photo of Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo posing behind Edu and Lucia as they each laid in their own rocker.

“The babies were being super cute when I began trying to wrangle to older Baldwinitos to take a photo,” she penned. “Seven [minutes] later … they had had it. Next time!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Hilaria and Alec’s youngest child!