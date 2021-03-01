Surprise! Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are officially a family of eight. The couple welcomed their sixth child just months after their youngest son, Eduardo Pau, was born in September 2020.

A source confirmed to People that the Saturday Night Live star and the yoga guru expanded their family on Monday, March 1. Hilaria also uploaded a pic holding their newborn as their older children, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo, huddled around. “7,” she simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The adorable newborn marks Alec’s sixth child with Hilaria and his seventh kiddo overall. The 30 Rock actor, 62, is the dad of his eldest daughter, Ireland, whom he welcomed during his marriage with his first spouse, Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria started their family quickly after tying the knot in June 2012. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Carmen, in August 2013, followed by Rafael in June 2015, Leonardo in September 2016, Romeo in May 2018 and Eduardo Pau in September 2020. The “Mom Brain” podcast host proved they have no problem balancing their roles in the parenting department when she hinted at the possibility of baby No. 6.

“Maybe,” the brunette beauty told Us Weekly after she was asked her thoughts about having more kids in October 2020. “We’ll see.”

Hilaria dished her older kiddos, however, seemed excited about the thought of adding another sibling to their family. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, [do] you have a baby in your belly?’” she sweetly shared. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ [Eduardo is] three weeks old, absolutely not right now.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

When Ellen DeGeneres inquired about the same topic with Alec weeks earlier, though, he offered a different sentiment. While the Beetlejuice star is happier than ever to have his hands full as a doting dad of seven, he revealed he’s “done trying” to have another girl with the Living Clearly Method author.

“I’m not gonna keep trying,” Alec quipped during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2020. Because Carmen and Ireland are the only daughters in their blended family of nine, he joked his “wife’s gonna get remarried” to “a guy who produces a girl.”

Hilaria and Alec have yet to reveal the sex of their newborn child, but fans can’t wait to find out if they welcomed a beautiful baby boy or girl!