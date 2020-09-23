As the dad of four sons and two daughters, Alec Baldwin has everything he needs. That’s why the Saturday Night Live star joked he’s “done trying” for another baby girl with his longtime wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

“I’m not gonna keep trying,” Alec, 62, teased during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, September 23. “I’m done trying.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The 30 Rock actor shares eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec also shares five children with Hilaria — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and newborn baby Eduardo. Even though the married couple so badly want another daughter, Alec teased they’re going to “find a guy” who the yoga guru, 36, can have a baby girl with.

“My wife’s gonna get remarried,” he hilariously dished as host Ellen DeGeneres burst into laughter. “She’s going to marry a guy who produces a girl.”

While the Golden Globe winner is quite content as a dad of six, he insisted Hilaria is the one who loves adding to their brood. “I tell people my wife is a collector,” he quipped. “People collect cars, people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies … she likes babies.”

Alec humorously continued, “When the baby gets to be three years old and they’re not vending machines of joy that you get used to, we look at each other and say, ‘Time to have another baby!'”

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

Whether or not the Beetlejuice star and the Spanish actress — who tied the knot in 2012 — decide to welcome more little ones into their brood, Alec feels super grateful to have his beautiful kids. The SAG winner even shared how being an older parent has its advantages.

“Well, I think on one level, you appreciate it more,” he gushed to the TV star. “When I was younger, and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that.”

Considering the couple loves parenthood so much, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hilaria convinced Alec to try for their six child together. While chatting with People in August, the Living Clearly Method author said the “best thing about having a big family” is being surrounded by “so much love.”

“They say when you have one kid, you’re like, ‘I could never love another person as much as I love this kid,’” she explained. “Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn’t change as you have more and more and more.”

However, Hilaria insisted the two “eventually will stop” having babies. It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned!