Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman Will Always Love Each Other! Get to Know the Actor’s Estranged Wife

Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman aren’t like most Hollywood couples. Even though the iconic Matilda actor is no longer married to his longtime love, the two still share an incredible relationship. Danny’s estranged wife said their decades-long history and their beautiful family is the reason they will always respect each other.

“I don’t know why it’s difficult for other people, but Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing children together,” Rhea shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. “We really agree on almost everything important.”

Danny and the Poms actress were together for nearly 40 years before going their separate ways in 2017. The former couple first started dating when they met in 1971. According to People, Danny and Rhea moved in together just two weeks after they became a pair. However, they dated for more than a decade before walking down the aisle in 1982.

Not long after they married, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Rhea started their family. In 1983, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, followed by daughter Grace DeVito in 1985. They completed their brood with the arrival of their youngest son, Jake DeVito, in 1987.

Throughout their relationship, Danny and Rhea worked together on countless films together, including Taxi, Matilda, The Ratings Game and more. They also often made public appearances alongside their talented kids, who have since followed in their footsteps.

Despite the countless memories, Danny and Rhea didn’t always have the easiest romance. The ex-lovebirds called it quits for the first time in October 2012 after more than 40 years together. They later reconciled in March 2013, but the Batman Returns actor and the Cheers alum split for the second and final time in 2017. Even though they have no plans on getting back together, Rhea said she could never divorce her former hubby.

“You know, we were together for 40 years. 40 years is a long time, you might have to do something else!” she told host Andy Cohen on WWHL. “I’m not getting divorced. No, no, no. What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot too.”

