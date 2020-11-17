Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman’s 3 Kids Are All Grown Up! Meet Lucy, Grace and Jake

Danny DeVito has a record of portraying some of Hollywood’s favorite dads, but in real life, he’s the loving father of three kids. The beloved Matilda actor shares his adult children, Lucy DeVito, Grace DeVito and Jake DeVito with his former wife, Rhea Perlman.

Danny and the Cheers actress first met in 1971 when Rhea went to go see a friend perform in the Shrinking Bride. Although she had no intentions of crossing paths with Danny, who was also featured in the play, the two were introduced and their romance quickly began.

Two weeks after they first met, Danny and Rhea moved in together, according to reports. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and the Poms actress dated for over a decade before tying the knot in 1982.

The following year, the lovebirds started their family. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Lucy, in 1983, followed by their second daughter, Grace, in 1985. Danny and Rhea completed their brood with the arrival of their son, Jake, in 1987.

The Emmy Award winner and the brunette beauty raised their kids over the next two decades, but they called it quits in 2012. After the couple reconciled the following year in 2013. they split for a second time in March 2017.

Although Danny and Rhea are no longer together, they’ve had no issues when it comes to coparenting their kids. “You agree that you love each other and that you have a history together and then you carry on. Life is too short!” the Sunset Park actress exclusively told Closer Weekly in April 2019. “You just do it. You decide to do it.”

The Batman Returns actor echoed his former love’s sentiment while chatting with People just one month earlier in March 2019. “We’re friends. We’re happy. Everybody’s happy,” he gushed.

Now that Danny and Rhea’s kiddos are all grown up, the Hollywood veterans are so thrilled to watch Lucy, Grace and Jake create their own lives. The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor doesn’t comment much on his role as a dad, but there’s no doubt Danny feels so blessed to have his children by his side.

“My way of seeing [life] is that as long as you’re walking and talking, and you can do things like come to London, and get on stage with Richard Griffiths, and enjoy yourself, it’s all good,” he told the Guardian in 2012. “I’ve got three great kids. Life is good.”

