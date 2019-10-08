ABC’s hit sitcom The Goldbergs has never been ashamed of embracing its “1980-something” pop culture roots, and we’ve seen so much of that era revisited whether it be in the form of KITT from Knight Rider or Christie Brinkley and National Lampoon’s Vacation. Well, now they’re bringing us back to that place where everybody knows your name. Well, not exactly the place, but certainly the people who seemingly spent their lives hanging out in that place.

Cheers is, of course, NBC’s Classic TV show that ran on the network from 1982 and 1993 and starred Ted Danson and followed the bar owner’s relationships — first with Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) and then with Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley). He was surrounded by an ensemble of barflys that kept everyone laughing for more than a decade. Now, a number of the players are appearing in the episode of The Goldbergs titled “Food in a Geoffy.”

Series regular Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner), boyfriend of Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia), becomes inspired by her father’s love of sandwiches, and opens up his own food delivery service, which he, appropriately enough, gives the name “Food in a Geoffy.” What he quickly discovers is that running a business comes with a multitude of challenges he hadn’t taken into consideration. Describes ABC, “When things go awry, it’s up to Murray [Jeff Garlin] and Geoff to race all over Jenkintown in search of an important cheesesteak. Along the way, a handful of local customers (Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt) are anything but helpful. When the search finally ends, Beverly [Wendi McLendon-Covey] invites them over; and even though it’s the Goldbergs’ house, you might mistake it for a bar where everyone knows your name.”

Each of the guest stars, of course, have had successful careers in their own right, but nothing compares to the acclaim they received as a part of Cheers, a show which actually spent its first season at the bottom of the ratings. It was only through the foresight of then-NBC president Brandon Tartikoff that the show remained on the air and was given the opportunity to (quickly) grow to be one of the top-rated shows of its time.

The episode airs Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

