Paula Faris put down roots in New York when she was starring on Good Morning America from 2014 to 2018, but recently, it became time for the TV host to move on. The ABC alum relocated her family to South Carolina and said goodbye to their beautiful home in Westchester County.

Paula previously lived in a 1923 colonial-style house located less than an hour outside New York City, where she commuted for her gig on Good Morning America. Paula also hosted The View from 2015 to 2018.

The “Faith and Calling” podcast creator resided in the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath abode with her husband, John Krueger, whom she married in 2000, and their kids, Caroline, Landon and JJ. Though the couple was previously living in the Big Apple, they moved to Westchester County when Paula “got pregnant” with their third child in 2015.

“I realized I couldn’t stand living in NYC anymore!” the Called Out author exclusively told Closer Weekly in September 2015, noting they bought their abode earlier that year. “We wanted our kids to have a less chaotic upbringing and give them a backyard.”

Paula revealed the home — which features 2,500 square feet on a 6,000-plus-square-foot lot — boasted a ton of amenities. Aside from a newly renovated kitchen, a stunning original staircase and dark hardwood floors, the doting mom said the space was pretty much move-in ready. “All we did was paint the walls,” she shared with Closer. “It was that easy.”

The former World News Now host also praised the area the dwelling is located in, pointing out “the schools are excellent. It makes me feel happy.” In addition, there was a lot of stuff within a “walkable” distance. “I can walk to grab a coffee, visit a friend or even head to the beach, which we love,” she gushed. “I’m also near the airports, and I never know if I’m going to have to jump on a plane at a moment’s notice!”

Paula and her family definitely made a ton of memories in their New York home, but they bid farewell to the massive mansion and are currently residing in South Carolina. The TV correspondent announced the exciting chapter on Instagram in December 2020.

“I have some news … (No, I’m NOT pregnant). If you wondered why I fell off the grid … here’s why: I left ABC News after almost nine years. And, my family and I are now living in South Carolina!” she penned. “We are very much at peace.”

With moving to South Carolina, Paula said she plans to learn “how to mother without a safety net of nannys.” She still has some “really incredible new ventures” coming up, but she’s thrilled they “allow [her] to be a mom first.”

