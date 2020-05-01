‘The View’ Has Seen a Lot of Amazing Cohosts Come and Go! See What the Cast Is Up to Today

Since Barbara Walters started The View in 1997, the program has won 30 Daytime Emmys and has seen a wide variety of hosts. Although a lot of women signed on to be a part of the program, not many wanted to continue on with the show after they had another engagement in their life.

For example, in January 2020, Abby Huntsman announced she was leaving the show to help run her dad Jon Huntsman Jr.’s gubernatorial campaign. The journalist was on The View for nearly two years.

“ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View,” she said in a note to her colleagues. “After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.”

Joy Behar, who’s been on The View from the very beginning, even opened up about possibly retiring from the show in April 2020. “I have a three-year contract,” the TV personality said in the book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ by Ramin Setoodeh, per Variety. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.”

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening …,” she paused to reflect. “You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Due to her statement, fans were concerned that Joy would be leaving the talk show for good. But a spokesperson for The View put all those rumors to rest when they clarified the A-lister’s comments to Us Weekly.

“This is not true. Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table,” they said. Thank goodness.

Scroll below to see where the cast of The View is now!