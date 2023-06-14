Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox has moved around a lot throughout his career. The Canada-born star has built an extensive real estate portfolio while searching for his dream home with his wife, Tracy Pollan. Scroll below to learn more about his past and current homes.

Where Did Michael J. Fox Previously Live?

Michael and Tracy formerly lived in Quogue, New York, with their four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. The couple, who wed in 1988, purchased the six-bedroom residence for $6.3 million in 2008, according to multiple outlets. They sold the property for $6.1 million in 2021.

The pair also owned an apartment in New York City with gorgeous views of Manhattan’s Central Park. Michael and Tracy welcomed fans into the residence in a December 2012 spread in Architectural Digest. The Family Ties alum and his wife eventually ended up renovating the property with the help of the interior design company Gomez Associates.

“Our tastes changed, but we held off redecorating — it seemed like a big undertaking,” Tracy told the outlet. “Something would rip, and I’d say, ‘Just wait.’ The paint would peel. I’d say, ‘Just wait.’”

Along with venturing into New York, Michael and Tracy built a gorgeous home further down the East Coast. In 1997, the parents of four designed a property in New England on 80 acres of land. Michael’s vision for the overall design of the house was inspired by a fond childhood memory of his. He drew upon his experience visiting a regal estate in British Columbia, Canada, at the age of 10.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” the Teen Wolf actor recalled to Architectural Digest in June 2000. “When I asked the lady who lived there why they’d built it that way, she said, ‘I want­ed to stand in the middle of the room, call out my children’s names and have them be able to hear — and answer — me from any room in the house.’ Something about that struck me as a great idea. I never forgot it.”

Though the country house was everything the duo dreamed of, they decided to put it on the market in September 2016 for a listing price of $4.25 million.

Where Does He Live Now?

Shortly after selling their charming home in New York, Michael and Tracy moved to Santa Barbara, California. They did not end up staying in the area for long.

“We did an interesting thing,” Michael, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29, told People in October 2021. “We sold our house, and we went to Santa Barbara for a couple of months. We’re going to go to Malibu later this year and hang out. We don’t have anybody to pick up at school!”

All four of the Fox kids have moved out on their own, but the doting parents love getting together for family time whenever possible.

“I have a great family,” Michael continued. “My kids are spectacular, and they apply their energy to change and making things better. You should see our family text chain. It goes on forever!”