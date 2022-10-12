Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child

When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.

Michael married the Bright Lights, Big City actress in 1988. Sam was born one year later, followed by the birth of their twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, in 1995. The couple’s youngest child, Esmé, arrived in 2001.

Two years into their marriage, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29. In 2001, the Spin City alum founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. His wife and his kids are all dedicated to raising money for the organization to help find a cure for the degenerative disorder. In December 2021, Michael opened up about his condition 30 years after receiving his diagnosis.

“I have a wheelchair that I use every now and then and it still sucks,” he said during an episode of CBS Mornings. “I have a hard time getting to a restaurant and up the stairs to where my family’s eating perhaps at a dinner. But then I’m there with my son and my three daughters and my wife, and friends of ours. And it’s just like, that’s great.”

The Golden Globe winner cherishes every moment he gets to spend with his family. His kids even inspire him to step outside of his comfort zone once in a while. In November 2020, Michael revealed that Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé encouraged him to appear in a teaser video for Lil Nas X’s song “Holiday.”

“My kids went crazy,” the Teen Wolf actor said during an appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden. “They’re young adults. They went crazy. They’re like, ‘You have to do this. If you do nothing else this year, you do this,’ and I did it. I hadn’t met Lil Nas yet, but when they came to shoot the video, they were great. They shot it right here in my office and it was great.”

Sam also helps his dad out when it comes to social media. During a December 2020 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the Canadian actor revealed that his son helped him respond to a troll online.

“Somebody said something nasty about Parkinson’s and I usually let that stuff just go by me. It doesn’t happen that often [and] when it does, I don’t really care about it,” he said. “But I wanted to answer this guy in some way.”

Sam advised his father to reply “SMH” to the troll. Without knowing that the acronym meant “Shaking My Head,” he did as his son said. The television producer even got a response back from the bully after clapping back.

“He answers me back ‘That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever read in my life. You’re the king of the internet. I apologize for anything I said to you,’ blah blah blah,” Michael recalled.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Michael and Tracy’s only son, Sam, over the years.