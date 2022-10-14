Michael J. Fox’s Daughter Esme Is His Pride and Joy! See Rare Photos of His Youngest Child

Party of six! Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. Their youngest daughter, Esmé, has been seen during rare public outings and in photos shared on her parents’ Instagram accounts over the years.

Michael and Tracy got married in 1988 after meeting on the set of Family Ties. They started their own family the following year when their eldest child, son Sam, arrived. Their twin girls, Aquinnah and Schuyler, followed in 1995. The youngest Fox child was born in 2001. The Emmy winner shared sweet details about his relationship with Esmé.

“I had a great moment with Esmé the other night,” he told Good Housekeeping in May 2011. “This may sound funny because she’s 9 years old, but she loves to read — anyway, we were talking, and I realized, here’s a person who’s never heard the Robert Frost poem The Road Not Taken. And I said, ‘You’ll love this!’ And I went and got the poem, and there were some phrases I had to explain to her, but she so loved that idea of choosing the road less traveled, and it was so cool to impart that.”

The kids have an incredible bond with both of their parents. They have been supporting their father since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the children spent lockdown with their parents in their Long Island home.

“We were always linger-after-dinner people anyway, and now we were lingering and talking about what people were going through. Doing jigsaws, Tracy cooking up a storm, everyone there, these wonderful children and this great wife,” he told The Guardian in November 2020. “I can’t believe I have this life.”

One year prior, the couple dished on becoming empty nesters when Esmé prepared for the next chapter in her life.

“Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters, so … we are going to do some traveling!” the Back to the Future actor told People in November 2019.

The pair joked in an October 2021 interview with the outlet that they “get more food” with all the kids out of the house. All jokes aside, Michael and Tracy are always happy when their kids come home to visit. The Spin City actress snapped a photo of Esmé hanging out with her dad in June 2022.

“Happy Father’s Day, @realmikejfox,” Tracy captioned the sweet picture on Instagram. “Another thing you have mastered, best dad ever!!! I love you.”

The college student also has her own private Instagram account. While she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she is featured on her brother’s Instagram page pretty often. It’s clear through the photos that all of the Fox siblings have a special bond.

“Happy Birthday, Ezzie!” Sam captioned a series of photos of his little sister in November 2021. “Happy to at least be in consideration for ‘favorite big brother.’”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Michael and Tracy’s youngest daughter over the years.