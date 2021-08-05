Michael J. Fox Has Amazing Family Ties! See the Actor’s Cutest Photos With His 4 Kids

Michael J. Fox has played many characters throughout his nearly 40 years in showbiz, including Marty McFly in Back to the Future and Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties. The one role he enjoys the most, though, is being a dad. Michael is always showing off his admiration by sharing the sweetest family photos on social media.

The Emmy-winning actor is the doting father of his four children — Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé — with his longtime wife, Tracy Pollan. Michael and the Bright Lights, Big City actress exchanged vows in 1988 and quickly started their family the following year when their son, Sam, was born.

In 1995, Michael and Tracy expanded their brood by two when the Natalee Holloway alum gave birth to their twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler. The duo’s youngest child, daughter Esmé, completed their beautiful family when she arrived in 2001.

On Instagram, it’s not uncommon for Michael to give a glimpse inside his life at home. In June 2020, the Spin City actor shared a lovely pic of his family of six while celebrating Father’s Day. “Lucky dad,” he penned.

Going back to the early days of fatherhood, Michael balanced his busy life as a Hollywood star and raising his growing children. The Teen Wolf actor credited his beloved spouse for not only supporting his showbiz work but for being by his side as he battles Parkinson’s disease.

While exclusively speaking with Closer in December 2019, Michael — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 29 in 1991 — jokingly praised Tracy for “[putting] up” with him. “Her big challenge is not having a Parkinson’s patient for a husband. It’s having me for a husband,” he quipped.

Reflecting back on his diagnosis, the No Time Like the Future author noted his doctors told him he should’ve been “pretty much disabled by now,” pointing out he was “only supposed to work for another 10 years.” Fortunately, Michael is feeling strong and “far from” slowing down.

For the Stuart Little actor, his wife, children and career keep him going every day. “I love my family and my work. I love the opportunity to do things. That’s what happiness is,” Michael gushed to Closer. “I really love being alive.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Michael’s cutest family photos!