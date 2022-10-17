Love conquers all! Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are soulmates. The couple, who wed in 1988, met in Hollywood after jumpstarting their acting careers. Keep scrolling to get to know more about the Back to the Future star’s longtime spouse.

Who Is Michael J. Fox’s Wife, Tracy Pollan?

Tracy grew up in New York and began studying acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute after graduating high school. In the early ‘80s, the sitcom star dated Footloose actor Kevin Bacon. In 1985, Tracy auditioned for a role on Family Ties. Michael, who portrayed Alex P. Keaton on the series, struck up a friendship with Tracy.

“He was very cocky,” she recalled in an August 2018 interview with People about meeting her future hubby. “He was funny, but he was cocky.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tracy and Kevin’s relationship fizzled out by 1986. The New York native worked with Michael again on Bright Lights, Big City which they began filming in 1987. Their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. The pair walked down the aisle at the West Mountain Inn in Arlington, Vermont, in 1988.

Three years after tying the knot, the Emmy winner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He described what it was like learning of his condition in the early years of their marriage.

​​“So very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her,” Michael said in a December 2021 interview on CBS Mornings. “And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together. We haven’t cried about Parkinson’s since. We’ve just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time.”

Tracy has remained by her husband’s side as he continues to fight the degenerative disorder decades later. The Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

“She puts up with me,” he joked in a December 2019 interview with Closer. “Her big challenge is not having a Parkinson’s patient for a husband. It’s having me for a husband.”

Do Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Have Any Children?

Michael and Tracy are parents to four children. Their eldest child, son Sam, was born in 1989. The couple welcomed twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995. Their youngest child, daughter Esmé, arrived in 2001. In November 2019, the doting mom and dad revealed that Esmé was leaving home to begin a big chapter in her life.

“Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters, so … we are going to do some traveling!” the Canada-born actor told People in November 2019.