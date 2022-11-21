Michael J. Fox Has a Ton of Love for His Wife Tracy Pollan! See Their Cutest Photos Together

For Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, love conquers all! The happy couple got married in 1988 after working together on Family Ties. More than three decades later, they’re still proving that they are madly in love by sharing adorable photos together.

Since the Back to the Future actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, Tracy has remained by her hubby’s side through every step of his battle.

“So very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together,” Michael reflected on his diagnosis during a December 2021 interview on CBS Mornings. “We haven’t cried about Parkinson’s since. We’ve just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time.”

The Teen Wolf star is incredibly grateful for his wife’s support, along with their four children: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. When their youngest daughter, Esmé, went off to college in 2020, the pair became empty nesters. They revealed plans to “do some traveling” together in a November 2019 interview with People ahead of the next chapter of their fourth child’s journey.

The lovebirds stuck to their promise, posting several photos hanging out on beautiful beaches across the U.S. and spending time out in nature. Since meeting his beloved in the ‘80s, Michael has developed an endless list of things that he loves about her.

“She puts up with me,” the Emmy winner gushed about his spouse during a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t cut me any slack, which is great. She’s honest, affectionate, kind, smart and she’s just there in a pinch. She’s beautiful and I love her and she’s sexy and gorgeous.”

He went on to say that the Promised Land actress is a “great mother” to their kids and is truly his “best friend.” In November 2022, the entire Fox-Pollan clan attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Annual Governors Awards where Michael was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation founder received a standing ovation from the crowd before giving a heartfelt speech about the triumphs of his career. Tracy gave him a kiss on stage after he thanked her for being there for him and helping him raise money to find a cure for the degenerative disorder.

Keep scrolling to see Michael and Tracy’s cutest photos together over the years.