With a portfolio full of roles in blockbusters like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf, it comes as no surprise that Michael J. Fox has an impressive net worth. The Canada-born star has also ventured into the world of directing and producing in addition to stealing scenes in front of the camera. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Michael J. Fox’s Net Worth?

Michael has an estimated net worth of $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of his breakout roles came in 1982 when he began portraying Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties. Thanks to the NBC sitcom, he met his wife, Tracy Pollan. She played his girlfriend, Ellen Reed, in the series. The pair wed in 1988.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Family Ties came to an end in 1989. That year, the couple welcomed their first child, son Sam. After becoming a dad, Michael returned to work in 1989’s Back to the Future II and 1990’s Back to the Future III. After starring in each movie of the science fiction trilogy, the Bright Lights, Big City actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

With the support of his wife, family and fans, Michael established the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research in the hopes of finding a cure for the disorder. The Emmy winner described the reception he got after revealing his diagnosis to the public.

“It was a great surprise to me that people responded the way they responded,” he told People in October 2021. “They responded with interest in the desire to find an answer to the disease, and then I saw that as a great opportunity. I didn’t get put in this position to squander it.”

Michael and Tracy welcomed twins Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995. Their youngest daughter, Esmé, arrived in 2001. Their kids have been incredibly supportive, attending events for their father’s charity and taking jobs at the nonprofit during their college days.

Michael appeared on several television series after revealing his diagnosis, including Boston Legal, Rescue Me, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Designated Survivor. In 2020, he decided to take a step back from acting. The Always Looking Up author spends his time hanging out with his family and preparing for the release of an Apple TV documentary due out in 2023.

“It’s been a struggle, but I’m happy,” he told People in October 2022 about his health. “I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they’re going through.”