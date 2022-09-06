The ‘Today’ Crew Sent Their Kids Back to School! 1st Day Photos of Craig Melvin’s Kids and More

The Today crew’s kids are headed back to school! The hosts of the hit NBC program are always sharing sweet updates on their little ones, including how they closed out summer before a new school year. Craig Melvin, Al Roker and more of your favorite anchors have shared that their kiddos have returned to school for a new semester.

Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, are proud parents to two kids: Delano and Sybil. The South Carolina native got emotional during an episode of Today about sending his daughter off to kindergarten.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more excited about going to kindergarten than Sibby Melvin yesterday,” he said during a September 2022 segment. “She was ready.”

The Pops author shared that the experience was “a bit more emotional at first than I thought it would be.” As for his son, Delano is a total pro at shaking off the first day of school jitters.

“My son was fine, he’s done it for a few years,” Craig explained. “But when it’s your baby, your little girl … so Lindsay and I were both a little nervous. [But] she went in there and owned the place.”

Just a few days later, Craig and his fellow Today cohosts shared some of their favorite summer memories. Dylan Dreyer gushed that one of her best summer moments was seeing her sons cheer her on as she played in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2022. Her eldest son, Calvin, “loves golf” and was her biggest supporter during the event.

Al shared that the thing he was most proud of in 2022 was seeing his son, Nicholas Roker, graduate high school. The meteorologist and his wife, Deborah Ann Roberts, have been blown away by everything their kiddo has accomplished. Nicholas got his black belt in taekwondo and won medals at the Special Olympics. Al previously shared that his youngest child is “somewhere on the autism spectrum.”

“Nick is a hard worker; he’s got a great sense of humor; he’s outgoing and a good swimmer; he’s developing a pretty good top-of-the-key basketball shot,” the news personality gushed in a May 2019 issue of Guideposts while Nicholas was in high school. “He takes chess lessons a couple times a week, and he does OK. He’s also very affectionate — like his grandfather — and full of love to share.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Today cast’s kids going back to school.