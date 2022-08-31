Today correspondent Peter Alexander cherishes every moment spent with his two daughters, Ava and Emma! The news personality shares his little ones with his wife, Alison Starling, whom he married in 2012.

Peter landed a job working for NBC News back in 2004. His decade of experience as a White House correspondent led up to him officially becoming a host on Weekend Today in 2018. Two years prior, he revealed that he was hoping to take a step back from work to focus on parenting his kids.

“I’ve probably covered my last warzone for the foreseeable future,” he told Washington Family in May 2016. “As for perspective, juggling work and fatherhood has given me a much greater appreciation for all working parents. Similarly, my ability to empathize has grown dramatically since I became a dad. I feel the stories I’m telling much more deeply, especially about the sacrifices families make for their children.”

Ava, born in July 2013, and Emma, born in June 2015, are Peter’s biggest priorities. Alison is also a journalist with a demanding schedule but makes sure that she is always there for her kids.

“I think we both feel really grateful to have jobs that we’ve always wanted,” the WJLA reporter told Northern Virginia Magazine in August 2019. “We both always wanted to be in journalism, and both always wanted a family. We feel lucky to have all those things at once. The hardest part is finding family time where we’re all together and not rushing.”

The California native and his wife frequently post photos with their daughters on Instagram, melting people’s hearts with their sweet captions. In July 2022, Alison shared a photo of her eldest child to celebrate her 9th birthday. She revealed that she made Ava an ice cream cake herself, proving just how much of an awesome mom she is!

Peter is also big on marking all of Ava and Emma’s major milestones. The doting dad was there to see his daughters off for their first day of school in August 2022. He snapped a photo of the youngsters on their big day.

“First day of fourth and second grades!” he wrote. “Good luck to all those students heading back to school — and to all those moms and dads, like me, trying to convince your kids to sit/stand long enough for one simple pic.”

Keep scrolling to meet Peter and Alison’s two children.