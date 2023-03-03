Who Are ‘The View’ Hosts Married To? Meet the Husbands of Sara Haines, Joy Behar, More

Love is in the air! The View hosts enjoy talking about their personal lives in front of their loyal audience each day. Sara Haines, Joy Behar and their costars have given fans glimpses of their marriages and details about their love stories that are truly so sweet.

Sara met her husband, Max Shifrin, on OKCupid. She was encouraged to make a profile on the dating app by one of the producers of Today back when she hosted the program. The lawyer, who is five years Sara’s junior, quickly asked her out on a date once they matched and the rest was history.

The broadcaster and her beau got married in 2014 and welcome three children together: Alec, Sandra and Caleb. They couldn’t be happier about their family of five and always prioritize spending time together whenever possible.

“Max and I always make an effort — and I think this maturity came from getting married later, because I don’t think I would have been this way at 30, but we’re more realistic about what marriage is,” Sara reflected during a December 2017 interview with Glamour. “We go to therapy. We’re very open about that. I encourage everyone to do it.”

Like Sara, Joy has also been very open and honest about her marriage whenever she gets the chance. The Baby Boom alum welcomed one child, daughter Eve Behar, during her marriage to her first husband, Joe Behar. Joy and Joe divorced in 1981 after 16 years of marriage, but she opted to keep her married name. The comedian found love again with Steve Janowitz after meeting in an unconventional way.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true,” Joy candidly told her cohosts during a March 2020 segment on The View.

She went on to describe their first meeting where Steve was fully naked and she was not. The TV personality joked that she would only let a man see her naked if she was going to “be in his will.”

The couple wed in 2011 after 29 years of dating. One of the reasons they tied the knot after nearly three decades together was that they were waiting for gay marriage to be legalized in New York City.

“It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married,” she said during an episode of The View after the nuptials. “And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it.”

Keep scrolling to meet the spouses of The View hosts.