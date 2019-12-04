Well that’s one way to pay tribute to your famous mom. Tallulah Willis decided to bring back her mom Demi Moore‘s hairstyle from her classic film Ghost — and it’s spot on!

The 25-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new haircut. “We did the Demi,” Tallulah wrote, alongside various pics comparing her style to her mom’s almost 30 years ago. Take a look below!

Instagram

Now take a look at Demi’s!

Peter Sorel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans were of course loving the snaps, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You look so much like her!” one person wrote. Another added, “Omg twinning with your mum!” Tallulah is shared by Demi and fellow actor, Bruce Willis. However, she isn’t the only child, as she also has two sisters — Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28. The Die Hard star also has two kids with his current wife, Emma Heming.

It is no surprise to see the young actress channel her mother, especially since she and her siblings are quite close to her. In fact, their bond has only gotten stronger after the G.I.Jane star released her memoir, Inside Out. “I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” Tallulah said during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook show Red Table Talk. “[She] always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.”

“I think we deified her,” Tallulah continued. “I think she was this larger than life being, and she was — I mean, I’m completely obsessed with her. Like I love her more than anything.” Rumer also commented on Demi’s openness.

“I’m so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her — and just as her daughter, I’ve watched her, as kind of beacon of strength, and this kind of leader,” Rumer said while on The Talk on October 1.

It is just so great seeing the strong relationship Demi has with her kids!