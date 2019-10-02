She’s in her corner! Rumer Willis has nothing but support for her mom, Demi Moore, and commends her for being so open in her new memoir, Inside Out.

The 31-year-old appeared as a guest host on The Talk on Tuesday, October 1, and touched on many different topics, including her mother being honest not only in her book, but in her life as well. “I’m so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her — and just as her daughter, I’ve watched her, as kind of beacon of strength, and this kind of leader,” the actress said while on the CBS talk show.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I think what I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar continued. “She takes accountability, she takes responsibility — and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that, but she’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability, and just being a strong survivor without being, ‘Oh, I survived this, and this is who I am because of this story.’ Which I think is amazing.”

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis. The former pair were married from 1987 to 2000. They also share two more daughters — Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that Rumer has praised the actress, 56, on her memoir. Earlier this summer she told Entertainment Tonight, “I actually finished it not too recently and I’m so incredibly proud of her. It’s so beautiful and she shows such courage and vulnerability.”

She added, “I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I’m really excited for people to get to know that side of her.” Demi was also quite eager to share some of her personal moments with her fans and readers.

“Demi is ready to relive her extraordinary life and she’s including all the highs and lows, which will include her big break on a soap opera, joining the infamous Brat Pack and being the highest paid actress in Hollywood,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.