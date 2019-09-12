It is a parent’s job to teach their kids lessons throughout their life — however, that doesn’t mean that children can’t teach their mom or dad something new, and that’s exactly what Demi Moore‘s daughters have done.

The 56-year-old recently sat-down with Harper’s Bazaar and discussed something important that her girls — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — taught her. “My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles,” the actress told the outlet, adding that motherhood was her only goal and what she wanted to fulfill, and that includes “mothering myself.”

The actress — who shares her kids with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis — has had to raise her children under the limelight, which means that she hasn’t had much of a private life. That also includes people having a certain perception of her past. “Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time,” the Ghost star explained.

“Whatever that may be. All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control. [They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don’t think that I knew how to do that,” the Hollywood star explained. Rumer once dove into this more, as she revealed that her famous parents were treated differently coming up in the industry.

“When my mom was the highest-paid actress, she suddenly was ‘difficult,’ ‘high maintenance’ or a ‘diva,’” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress said during an interview with Huffington Post. “If the same thing happened to my dad or any [man], then they’re lauded and told how amazing they are.”

It certainly seems like Demi has come a long way — so great to see!