Divorce might not be a desirable outcome for a relationship, but Demi Moore supposedly admitted she is at least happy with how she and Bruce Willis handled their extremely public break up. The beloved actress, 56, opened up about her 2000 split from the Die Hard actor in her new memoir, Inside Out.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” People reported that she wrote in her new book, which was released on Tuesday, September 24. The 55-year-old beauty first tied the knot with Bruce, 64, in 1987. The former couple eventually welcomed their three children — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25.

Bei/Shutterstock

Sadly, Demi and Bruce called it quits after growing apart. The Striptease star opened up about their heartbreaking split in her book. Demi reportedly revealed how worried he was when they eventually called it quits, especially considering the two were at the prime of their careers.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote about him. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Although moving on “wasn’t easy at first,” Demi wrote that they “managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Over the past nearly 20 years, Demi and Bruce have not only learned to navigate coparenting their three kids, but they’ve learned to master it! In fact, the former pair’s eldest daughter opened up about her parents’ coparenting relationship and gushed she is “so thankful and grateful” they made such an effort to be civil.

“I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” Rumer said. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”

We’re so happy Bruce and Demi can maintain such an amazing friendship!