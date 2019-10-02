Despite the recent drama regarding Demi Moore‘s new memoir, Inside Out, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t stressing over the chatter. In fact, a source close to the Friends with Benefits actress revealed there isn’t much that can get between her and her husband of four years.

The insider exclusively told Closer Weekly that the new book “may have actually brought them closer together.” According to the source, Ashton realized “how strong Mila is as a person and partner and how she supports him through thick and thin” following the book’s release.



Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

In her memoir, Demi opened up about a plethora of shocking revelations, including allegations of cheating and threesomes throughout her 8-year marriage to Ashton. She also revealed she became pregnant with the That ’70s Show star’s baby, but sadly suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy.

Although the Ghost actress’ new book has been dominating headlines since it hit shelves on September 24, Mila and Ashton, 41, seem to be preoccupied with other things. Over the past weekend, the adorable couple — who tied the knot in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2 — were spotted having a family fun day at Disneyland.

The proud papa took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, and documented their fun-filled adventure. “Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” the Punk’d alum wrote alongside a snap of him and Mila in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. So cute!

Tibor Illyes/EPA/Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that Ashton is standing by his longtime love considering he’s gushed about her plenty in the past. While appearing on Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert, in February 2018, the handsome hunk opened up about parenting with Mila and credited her with being the best mom to their two kids.

“We both get up, every morning. In the middle of the night, we flipped it back and forth,” he said, recalling their years as first-time parents. “Because she was breastfeeding the kids, she did way more than her share, I would say probably 80/20 because she could go and breastfeed them and put them back down when they were little. I mean, now they don’t wake up at night, which is good.”

We don’t think anything will ever come between Ashton, Mila and their adorable family!