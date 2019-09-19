We can only imagine the pain that Demi Moore must’ve felt following her 2013 divorce from her third ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher. In her new memoir, Inside Out, she details the heartache that she felt and the toll her broken marriage took on her three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” a source recently revealed to People about Demi’s life following her breakup with Ashton. “She didn’t have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos.”

At the time, Demi was doing drugs and she was hospitalized in 2012 after she smoked synthetic marijuana and inhaled nitrous oxide at a party. In short, Demi’s life was falling apart. “Part of my life was clearly unraveling,” she admitted to the New York Times recently. “I had no career. No relationship.”

The only thing that Demi had was her children, who she shares with her second ex-husband, Bruce Willis, but even her kids were having a tough time dealing with all of the trauma in her life. “Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing,” the source said. “Demi is involved in their everyday lives. And they are very supportive of [her]. They love that she wrote a memoir.”

Not only that, but Demi was able to repair the broken relationship with her daughters and move forward. By doing so, they now support each other through every aspect of their career. “She has a beautiful relationship with all of her [kids],” the source said, and that’s just how she likes it.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have taught their mom a lot about finding her inner peace and happiness. “My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles,” the mom of three recently shared to Harper’s Bazaar.

As for Ashton, he went on to marry his ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis and now the pair are proud parents to their two young kids — Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2.