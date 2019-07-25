It is pretty clear that Ashton Kutcher is all about being a dad — and he reminded us of that once again, as he was spotted with his two little ones out and about recently.

The 41-year-old took to the streets of Los Angeles with his two children, daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2. The Punk’d alum was seen wearing a pair of dark-colored slacks, matched with a black sweatshirt and a cap. The actor shares the two youngsters with his wife, Mila Kunis — they tied the knot in 2015. And while Ashton found himself without his love on this little public outing, he has admitted that the Black Swan actress, 35, did a lot more parenting than he did back in the day.

“We both get up, every morning. In the middle of the night, we flipped it back and forth. Because she was breastfeeding the kids, she did way more than her share, I would say probably 80/20 because she could go and breastfeed them and put them back down when they were little. I mean, now they don’t wake up at night, which is good,” the Ranch star once said while on Dax Shepard‘s podcast “Armchair Expert.” Well, it is quite obvious now that the pair always works together to give the best to their kids!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Ashton with his children!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!