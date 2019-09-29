Nothing but smiles at Disney! Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, had themselves quite the memorable weekend at Disneyland — and it was made even better with their two kids by their side.

The famous couple took to Anaheim, California recently with their children — daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2 — to make some memories. The actor, 41, even took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, to share a snap of he and his love in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. “Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” the Punk’d alum wrote alongside the picture.

Ashton — who tied the knot with the actress, 36, in 2015 — has been pretty private when it comes to his family life, but he has opened up about it on a few occasions throughout the years. In fact, he once revealed that Mila actually did more of the parenting when their kids were a bit younger.

“We both get up, every morning. In the middle of the night, we flipped it back and forth. Because she was breastfeeding the kids, she did way more than her share, I would say probably 80/20 because she could go and breastfeed them and put them back down when they were little. I mean, now they don’t wake up at night, which is good,” the Jobs star explained while speaking on Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert. However, perhaps they won’t have to worry about raising newborns anymore, as it seems the Hollywood duo is done having children.

“I will only have two … I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump],” Mila once revealed to People. “[It’s hard] when they outnumber you. Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids.”

“People that have two kids, [they] grow up and they’re 10 and 8 and play with each other and take care of themselves,” she told the outlet before joking, “Then they [grow up] and go off and have a baby.” Now that’s funny and true!

