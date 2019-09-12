Heartbreaking. In her new memoir, Inside Out, Demi Moore reveals that she suffered a miscarriage while in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher.

The 56-year-old — who tied the knot with the fellow actor, 41, in 2005 before splitting in 2013 — was pregnant with a baby girl and had the name Chaplin Ray all picked out. Unfortunately, according to The New York Times, the famous couple would lose the little one when Demi was about six months pregnant. The outlet reveals that the actress would go on to blame herself because she had started drinking again and abusing Vicodin.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Rumors of Ashton’s unfaithfulness also surrounded the pair. The duo would not have any kids during their time together. Eventually, the Punk’d alum would marry Mila Kunis in 2015. The two would also welcome two children — daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2. Demi shares her three kids — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 – with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The Hollywood star’s memoir is set to be released on September 24 — her eldest child has already read it, and gushed about it. “I actually finished it not too recently and I’m so incredibly proud of her,” the 31-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 22. “It’s so beautiful and she shows such courage and vulnerability.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Rumer also explained that fans should expect to get a look into Demi’s private life. “I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I’m really excited for people to get to know that side of her,” Rumer said. Publisher HarperCollins revealed in a press release that some issues that might be discussed is the star’s battles with “addiction, body image issues and childhood trauma.”

We hope writing this memoir was a positive thing in Demi’s life — we can’t wait to read it.