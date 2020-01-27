OMG! Sharon Osbourne had no shame trying to set up her daughter Kelly Osbourne with British singer Lewis Capaldi. While chatting on the 2020 Grammys star-studded red carpet, the Talk cohost revealed her 35-year-old daughter has a little crush on the Grammy nominee.

“I know your charm, you were on the charts for what, 24 weeks it took to get to No. 1?” Sharon, 67, asked Lewis, 23, before the prestigious awards show began on Sunday, January 26. “Yeah, it was a long one,” he replied. “I know, but it’s a fantastic story. I’m just glad I don’t have to get a real job,” the “Someone You Loved” crooner joked.

The former music executive then inquired about Lewis’ relationship status.”Do you have a girlfriend?,” she asked. “I don’t,” he bluntly said. “Good,” Sharon hilariously countered, continuing, “Because my daughter [Kelly] is in love with you. I’ll introduce you to her later.”

It seems like Lewis had no problem with Sharon’s motherly matchmaking. “Absolutely, let’s do that,” he happily stated. “[We’re] doing something tonight, do you want to get together?” Sharon said. “Let’s do it,” the songwriter agreed.

Moments after the laugh-worthy moments, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions. “Sharon Osbourne did not just try to hook her daughter up tonight on the RED CARPET,” one fan joked.

A second fan wrote, “Just saw @LewisCapaldion the red carpet and wow … can we get just like, an hour of @MrsSOsbourne and Lewis talking about random stuff?? Both super hilarious.” Another echoed, “@MrsSOsbourne interviewing @LewisCapaldiis the best thing to happen to the red carpet tonight.” LOL!

While we stay tuned to see whether Kelly, 35, and Lewis will become Hollywood’s next couple, fans are crossing fingers for the Osbourne family following Ozzy Osbourne‘s recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The former Black Sabbath frontman opened up about his current health issues during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

“I’m no good with secrets,” the “Crazy Train” singer, who is now taking nerve pills and medication to treat his condition, shared during the candid chat. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

“It’s PRKN2,” Sharon chimed in, noting there are “so many different types of Parkinson’s” and that this is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect certain nerves in your body.” She continued, “It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”

Despite his diagnosis, the iconic rock ‘n’ roller walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys alongside his daughter Kelly and he never looked better!