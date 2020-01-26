So strong! Just days after Ozzy Osbourne revealed he is battling a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease, he stepped out at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, with daughter Kelly Osbourne by his side. It was quite a powerful moment and it was inspiring to see him show the world nothing can get the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness down.

Ozzy, 71, looked flashed a smile as he rocked an all-black look with a black-and-white striped jacket and a cane. Kelly, 35, proved she is just like her dad by wearing an all-black ensemble — topped off with a wide-brimmed black hat.

Ozzy and Sharon, 71, are set to present during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The ever-fabulous redhead revealed the good news of their latest gig on The Talk and said she is “so very excited” to share the stage with Ozzy. That won’t be the only time we see her, though, as Sharon is also cohosting the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight.

This comes not even a week after the couple — who are also parents to Aimee, 36, and Jack, 34 — had a sit-down interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts that aired on Tuesday, January 21. After a year of many ups and downs for the former Black Sabbath frontman’s health, they clearly wanted to address all the rumors head-on.

“It’s PRKN2,” the music executive explained to viewers during their on-air chat. Sitting right beside her husband nearly 40 years, she added that there are “so many different types of Parkinson’s” and this is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination” for the rock ‘n’ roll legend, “but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

“It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day,” the Talk cohost continued.

“I’m no good with secrets,” Ozzy — who is now taking nerve pills and medication to treat the condition — chimed in. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

After revealing the news, Sharon said she and her family were feeling “very strong” and thanked everyone for the “outpouring of love.” With the former The Osbournes star speaking about how much it means to Ozzy, saying he has been “over the moon,” it harkened back to him saying he wanted to get back out there for his fans.

“They’re my air, you know,” the “Crazy Train” singer gushed. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Hopefully this is just the first step in seeing Ozzy back in action.

