Sharon Osbourne Reveals Why She Ditched Her Icy Locks for Signature Red Hair: ‘I Caught a Glimpse’

Lookin’ good, Sharon Osbourne! The Talk star showed off her signature style after dying her hair back to a very deep red. Sharon explained why she ditched her icy blonde look while chatting with her CBS costars on Monday, October 12.

“I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like [Granny] Clampett,'” the 68-year-old jokingly explained, referring to the beloved character on the 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. “[I thought,] ‘Nah, I’m changing it back’ … and that’s what I did.”

Shutterstock (2)

The Osbournes alum said all it took was ” one quick look” for her to revert back to her iconic ‘do. “You know when you’re like, ‘Oh dear, no, gotta go,'” she teased.

Sharon noted she was also inspired to get rid of her extremely light tresses because of her recent birthday. The former music executive then went on to thank her cohosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood, for making her milestone on October 9 “amazing.”

“First of all I have to thank everybody, everybody here,” she gushed of her special day, which comes a month after Marie Osmond‘s exit from the Emmy Award-winning program. “Everybody was just, went out of their way for me and it was just, you all just make it so great.”

The X Factor star first unveiled her icy hairdo during a February episode of The Talk. At the time, Sharon shocked fans when she stepped out on the famous stage with a new color for the first time in nearly two decades.

Shortly after revealing her gorgeous look, Sharon dished what husband Ozzy Osbourne thought of her new style. The Sharon Osbourne Show alum said her spouse of 38 years compared her to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Sharon also explained why she initially swapped out her signature red tresses. Because she was “fed up” with maintaining the vibrant color, she decided to go for a more natural look.

“Having it dyed and having it dyed, I just was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” the CBS star said. “I’m like, ‘Why am I trying to do something or be something that I’m not?’ So just be who you are.”

Red or icy blonde, there’s no denying Sharon rocks any hairstyle!