Sharon Osbourne Shows Off Her New Hair While Having Family Fun Night With Ozzy and Kelly

Looking wow! Sharon Osbourne is clearly happy with her new hair, as she showed it off while out having a fun family night with her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their daughter Kelly.

The 67-year-old was all smiles on Thursday, February 20, as she showed up to the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood alongside the iconic rocker, 71, and their youngest child, 35. The trio were there to celebrate Ozzy’s latest album, Ordinary Man.

The TV personality of course looked incredible, as she wore a long sleeved dress under a black jacket. She matched it all up with a clutch bag. However, all eyes were on her hair, as the businesswoman recently debuted it — and celebrity colorist Jack Martin was all about it.

Lionel Hahn/Epic Records/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Jack wrote on February 17, alongside a side-by-side photo of Sharon.

“Sharon has 100 percent white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” the famous hairstylist continued in the caption of his post. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago, but every time she attempts, it ends up with a disaster.”

According to Jack, the former America’s Got Talent judge “was very tired of coloring her hair once a week” and “was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs,” he revealed. “I didn’t promise Sharon anything, but I told her I will try my best.”

The Unbreakable author’s The Talk cohost Marie Osmond has also been changing up her look lately, but the “Paper Roses” singer doesn’t believe she inspired Sharon.

“I don’t think so. I think, Sharon has been talking about it. But I’ve been wearing wigs forever. So I think we’re just both at that same point,” the entertainer, 60, exclusively told Closer Weekly.

We all just know one thing: Sharon’s hair is looking fantastic these days!

Scroll on down to see Sharon and her family having one heck of a night!