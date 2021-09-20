2021 has seen a baby boom among the British Royal Family, as Queen Elizabeth has welcomed four new great-grandchildren since the year began!

The first new royal arrival came when Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke, on February 9. She shared the birth announcement with a black and white photo holding onto her newborn’s finger.

The couple showed off the first full photo of their son in a February 20 Instagram post, where he was swaddled in a blue blanket and a matching cap. “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” the new mom wrote. She gushed about Jack’s parenting skills in a June 20 post of him pushing August in a buggy, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to you, my love. You are the ultimate father to our boy!”

The next royal baby to arrive was Zara and Mike Tindall‘s son, Lucas. Princess Anne‘s daughter gave birth at home on March 21, as her baby came too quickly for her to head to the hospital. The couple are already parents to two daughters: Mia, born in 2014 and Lena, born in 2018.

Former English rugby star Mike shared the exciting news about the birth of his much-hoped-for first son during the March 24 episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y‬. “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” he said, revealing that his son was born around 6 p.m.

“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” Mike shared. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.” He also praised Zara as “a warrior” for the unexpected home birth. Buckingham Palace later revealed that the infant’s full name is Lucas Philip Tindall, with his middle name a tribute to Zara’s grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 just 16 days after the baby was born. Philip is also the name of Mike’s dad.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth yet another great-grandchild, with the June 4 birth of daughter Lilibet Diana. While the couple say that they will call her “Lili,” Lilibet is the very personal family nickname given to Queen Elizabeth by her grandfather when she was a small child trying to pronounce her full moniker. The only other relatives who called the Queen “Lilibet” were her parents, late sister Princess Margaret, and her beloved late husband, Prince Philip.

In sticking with the couple’s intense desire for privacy, no photos have been released of Lili. A press release from the couple revealed that she was born at Santa Barbara, California’s Cottage Hospital, making her the first royal baby to arrive on U.S. soil. Harry and Meghan moved to a $14.7 million mansion in nearby Montecito in 2020, after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family. The couple are already parents to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2019.

Like her sister Eugenie, Princess Beatrice became a first-time mother in 2021. Buckingham Palace revealed on May 18 that, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.” They welcomed a baby girl on September 18.

Beatrice and Edo were forced to postpone their May 2020 nuptials due to COVID-19. Instead of waiting and keeping their larger and more formal ceremony at London’s St. James’ Palace, the two secretly wed on July 17, 2020, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The small, intimate ceremony included only close family, including Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The princess showed off her growing baby bump during a visit to the Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 8, 2021. Beatrice looked beautiful in a white and black polka-dot taffeta midi dress by the brand Self-Portrait as she and Edo made their way to the royal box. Now that she’s had her baby, royal fans are waiting to see what Bea and Edo have decided to name their newborn.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, took to Instagram to post the sweetest message. Next to a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo she wrote, “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣: Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love, Euge.” She then added, “To my new niece: I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos. We’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love, your Auntie Euge.”

