Congratulations are in order for Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, after welcoming their third child. The royal couple, who are already the parents of daughters Mia and Lena, expanded their family when their newborn son, Lucas Philip, was born on March 21.

Zara’s spouse announced the exciting news of their baby’s arrival during the March 24 episode of his podcast, “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.” Mike revealed his wife, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, gave birth to their little one on the bathroom floor of their home in Gloucestershire, England.

While recalling the special moment, Mike said baby Lucas “arrived very quickly” around 6:00 p.m. “It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down … brace, brace, brace,” the doting dad explained.

Despite the frantic experience, Mike praised his spouse for pushing through the at-home childbirth. “She was a warrior, as always, they always are,” the former English rugby player marveled on his podcast. “We can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through.”

Now that baby Lucas is here, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter and her hubby couldn’t be happier. Mike dished their older kiddos, Mia and Lena, are “over the moon” about the new addition.

Zara and Mike started their family three years after they tied the knot in 2014. The couple, who married in a lavish royal ceremony at the Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in Scotland, welcomed their first child, Mia, in 2014. Their second daughter, Lena, arrived four years later in 2018.

Little Lucas’ birth is exciting in more ways than one. In addition to being Zara and Mike’s third child, Lucas is also Queen Elizabeth’s 10th great-grandchild. His arrival came less than two months after Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child — and the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild — with husband Jack Brooksbank in early February.

Though Elizabeth has yet to meet her newest little one, there’s no doubt she’s filled with joy over Lucas’ arrival. For Her Majesty, being a doting great-grandma to her 10 tots is one of her greatest joys.

“The queen [is always excited] to see her beloved great-grandchildren,” an insider told Closer Weekly in December 2019. “Being around the kids always makes her smile!”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Zara and Mike’s three kids!