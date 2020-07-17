Congrats! Princess Beatrice married fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret royal wedding on Friday, July 17, The Sun reports. The surprise nuptials come two months after their ceremony in May was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday, 17th July, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, originally planned to have 150 people in attendance for their big day but cut the guest list down to about 20 people. Their parents — including Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, and father, Prince Andrew — were in attendance along with Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99.

As far as her A-list cousins, it’s unclear if Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) showed up to celebrate in person with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It’s safe to assume Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed put at their new Los Angeles home with baby Archie due to travel restrictions.



Many engaged couples this year were forced to push their weddings to 2021 due to COVID-19, but the granddaughter of the Queen and millionaire property developer didn’t want to wait after getting engaged in Italy in September 2019. Although their big day wasn’t what they originally planned, the pair are ready to kick off their lives together.

Shutterstock

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the gorgeous couple wrote when they announced their engagement. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

It’s evident Edoardo is smitten over the beauty, considering the massive engagement ring he chose. The sparkler is “estimated cost is $30,000 to $50,000,” Alicia Davis, Shane Co.’s VP of Merchandise, exclusively told Life & Style. “The brilliant round diamond looks to be about 2.5 carats set in a 6-prong platinum setting flanked by two smaller round diamonds and a baguette on either side.”