Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on welcoming baby No. 1! The beloved royal gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, on February 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement shortly after.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital,” the statement read. “Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.”

The news of Eugenie and Jack’s little bundle of joy comes six months after the couple shared the exciting announcement of their first pregnancy. Buckingham Palace revealed the news in a statement in September 2020.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the statement read. “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also expressed her happiness on Instagram. Alongside an adorable photo of the stunning princess and the British businessman holding a pair of bear-themed baby slippers, Eugenie marveled over the milestone, writing, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.”

The arrival of Eugenie and Jack’s sweet boy marks the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. More importantly, the baby is the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents, dad Prince Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson. Prior to the little one’s debut, the former Duchess of York marveled over her future role as a grandma.

“I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she wrote on Twitter in September 2020. “Thrilled for them both, and in my 60th year, [I] cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

Eugenie and Jack’s romance goes back more than a decade to when they first met at a Swiss holiday resort and ski area in 2010, according to the BBC. The couple made their relationship official the following year, and not long after, they endured a long-distance romance while Eugenie lived in New York City from 2013 to 2015.

When Eugenie returned to London, the duo proved they were going strong as they attended many royal outings and events together. After Jack got down on one knee and asked for his love’s hand in marriage in January 2018, they tied the knot during a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel nine months later in October.

We wish the proud parents the best of luck on their new journey!