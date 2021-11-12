Rod Stewart’s Kids Are Always in His Heart! Learn About the Music Legend’s 8 Children

Rod Stewart has spent decades creating hit after hit like “Maggie May” and “All for Love,” as well as selling over 100 million records, but more impressive than his career is his big family. The Grammy-winning musician is the proud dad of his eight kids: Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renée, Liam, Alastair and Aiden.

Rod has experienced fatherhood many times throughout the last five decades, but he welcomed his first child, Sarah, with ex Susannah Boffey in 1963. The couple ultimately placed their daughter for adoption, and it wasn’t long before the “You’re in My Heart” crooner and Susannah called it quits.

Rob moved on with Alana Stewart, and by 1979, the couple married and expanded the singer’s family when the model gave birth to their daughter Kimberly. The former pair’s second child and Rod’s third, Sean, made his arrival in 1980, but the parents ended their marriage in 1984.

Upon falling in love with Kelly Emberg, the “Reason to Believe” singer became a dad of four when Ruby was born in 1987. Their relationship didn’t last, though, as he became a married item with spouse Rachel Hunter in 1990. The artist and the New Zealand star welcomed their daughter, Renee, in 1992, followed by son Liam in 1994. However, they split in 1999.

Before finalizing his divorce to Rachel in 2006, Rod began dating model Penny Lancaster. The lovebirds added to the rocker’s brood when the model gave birth to son Alastair in 2005, and they later wed in 2007. Rod and his love expanded his family for the final time when they welcomed son Aiden in 2011.

Over the years, the entertainer has been pretty open about his role as a father. Rod explained to People in November 2021 about trying to give Alastair the sex talk (keyword: trying). “My 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson,” he told the publication. “I just told him what he should and shouldn’t do, but he’s on top of it. He was like, ‘Dad, I’ve got the internet. I know everything.'”

He once got candid about raising his children, revealing he regrets not spending more time with his older kids. “With Sean and Kimberly, I was on tour a lot,” he explained on Ireland’s The Late Late Show. “I was in debt to the IRS in the late 70s. I had to go and do a lot of touring, so I didn’t see them.”

Fortunately, these days, the record producer has been making up for lost time by hanging out with his kids as often as he can. In summer 2019, Rod and Penny were spotted on a yacht in Cannes, France, with their kids, and the hitmaker was, of course, all smiles.

It appears Rod’s kids even share a special relationship of their own. In July 2021, his sons Sean and Alastair made a rare appearance together while grabbing lunch in Sherman Oaks, California. It’s good to see Rod’s big family is doing well!

To learn more about the singer’s eight kids, keep scrolling.