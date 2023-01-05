Singer Rod Stewart Loves His Big Family! See Rare Photos of His 8 Kids Over the Years

Even as one of the most successful musicians in the world, Rod Stewart always makes sure to prioritize spending time with his kids. The “Maggie May” singer has a large, blended family of eight children: Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair and Aiden. On occasion, the children have stepped out with their dad for rare public appearances.

Rod was 18 years old when he became a father for the first time to his eldest daughter, Sarah, with his ex Susannah Boffey. The young couple placed their baby up for adoption, but Rod was able to reconnect with her in the mid-2000s. The hitmaker became a dad five more times during other relationships before meeting his current wife, Penny Lancaster. They welcomed two sons together, Alastair and Aiden.

The Grammy winner became a grandfather for the first time in 2011 when Kimberly welcomed her daughter, Delilah, with Benicio Del Toro. Rod excitedly found out he was going to be a grandfather for the second time in January 2023 when Ruby announced that she and her partner, Jake Kalick, were expecting their first child together.

Ruby followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer and started a band called The Sisterhood with Alyssa Bonagura. In fact, Rod was the one who encouraged the duo to perform together.

“He gave us the idea [to form],” Ruby told AAP Magazine in March 2016. “We were on a plane together, as I had just performed with my dad in Vegas and we were on the way back and playing some Joni Mitchell songs and playing some harmonies and my dad said, ‘you two should start a band, your voices are good together.’”

While there is a big age gap between his youngest and eldest child, Rod makes sure to give all of his children the attention they need.

“I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” he told People in November 2021. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.”

He went on to say that he gave Alastair a sex talk and shared the teen’s candid reaction.

“For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson,” Rod explained. “I just told him what he should and shouldn’t do, but he’s on top of it. He was like, ‘Dad, I’ve got the internet. I know everything.'”

Rod has not slowed down at all when it comes to performing around the world, even after more than five decades in the music industry. To take a break in between tour dates, the dad of eight has been photographed with his kids on fun-filled family vacations and spending the holidays at home.

Keep scrolling to see Rod’s rare family photos with his kids over the years.