Rod Stewart is known for his raspy singing voice, responsible for helping him sell over 250 million albums throughout his career. The British rock singer’s success has spanned over 60 years, each year bringing on more accomplishments than the last. It should come as no surprise that he has a massive net worth thanks to the popularity of his music.

Rod has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Young Turks” crooner was interested in pursuing music at a young age but chose to join the workforce as a teen instead of following his passion. He took on odd jobs here and there like a gravedigger and a newspaper delivery boy. Rod finally decided to start street busking in 1962 with folk singer Wizz Jones. It was then that Rod developed his notorious harmonica skills that fans would fall in love with.

Carlos Diaz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After years of playing in groups that never really took off, Rod finally had a minor breakthrough with the Faces in the late ‘60s. In 1968, Rod inked a solo deal with Mercury Records A&R. He released his first solo album, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down, in 1969. It was really his 1971 album Every Picture Tells a Story that led him to skyrocket to fame. The album featured the hits “Reason to Believe” and “Maggie May” and topped the charts in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Australia.

Rod’s solo career took off so much that he decided to part ways with the Faces in 1975. With his newfound success, Rod made the big move from London to Los Angeles that same year. The Grammy-winner has delivered groundbreaking vocals in all 32 of his studio albums and has been known as an energetic live performer. The “Sailing” singer went on to release a Christmas album in 2012. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 as a solo artist and again in 2012 with the Faces.

“The 16-year-old Rod wouldn’t believe I’m still doing this at 73,” he told The Big Issue of his career in September 2018. “He would be totally surprised that I’m absolutely still enjoying it as much now as I did back then.”

For over a decade, Rod has been earning some major cash for his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in between selling out arenas all over the world. The cancer survivor and father of eight has also appeared in countless commercials throughout his career for SodaStream, Pepsi and Subaru. Still, after becoming oƒne of the most admired and popular artists in the entire world, Rod thinks of himself as just an average person.

“I like to think I’m still a pretty normal guy,” he told the Los Angeles Times in October 2018. “Obviously, when you’ve got a lot of money, it changes you. But I do a lot of regular things when I’m with my wife in London. I go ’round to the supermarket; I don’t send people to shop for me.”