Staying safe! Rod Stewart is not taking any chances with coronavirus. He was spotted wearing latex gloves when he and wife Penny Lancaster went out for some breakfast in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 15. The 75-year-old rocker kept his hands covered at all times and he didn’t even take off the gloves when he was holding hands with Penny outside the establishment.

The duo have been married since 2007 and they share two kids — Alastair, 14, and Aiden, 9. However, Rod also has six children — Sarah, 57, Kimberly, 40, Sean, 39, Ruby, 32, Renée, 27, and Liam, 25 — from four different relationships.

In January, Penny, 49, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by writing her hubby a sweet tribute on Instagram. “OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019) may we have another happy 20 years together 💕,” she said.

Rod also gave his wife a sweet shout-out in a July 2017 interview with Hello! “Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” he said at the time. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible.” It sure is!

One thing the musician appreciates about his sweetheart is that Penny is an amazing stepmom to his older kids. “She has a remarkable talent for [keeping the blended family together],” the “Forever Young” singer previously revealed on ITV’s Lorraine. “It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn’t know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad’s money … far from it.”

It wasn’t long before the blonde-haired beauty showed her stepkids that she’s in it for love. “She won them all over and they all adore her now,” the dad of eight gushed. “We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won’t be the same since the Stewarts were there.”

