Talk about a family reunion! Rod Stewart wasn’t the only one to attend his daughter Kimberly Stewart‘s 40th birthday party — her mom, Alana Stewart, as well as the iconic hitmaker’s exes, Rachel Hunter and Kelly Emberg, and even his current wife, Penny Lancaster all showed up too. They even all posed for a photo together!

There didn’t seem to be any awkwardness at all, as the group got together to celebrate. Snaps from the day showed Kelly, 60 (who is mom to Rod’s daughter Ruby, 32) hanging out with Alana, 74, who is also a mother to the musician’s son, Sean Stewart, 38. Rachel and Rod share kids Renée Stewart, 27, and Liam, 24, as well.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as the entertainer hung out with Penny too, 48. The pair share sons Alastair, 12, and Aiden, 8.

Kelly took to Instagram recently to share the pics and a few videos from the party with all of her fans. “#happybirthday@thekimberlystewart! Can’t believe you are 40!” the model captioned the post. “You looked radiant last night! #birthdaybash. A mother’s reunion!” Emberg captioned her post.

In total, Rod has eight kids, including his eldest, Sarah Streeter, who was raised by adoptive parents but reunited with her birth father as an adult.

The songwriter is quite close to his children these days — he’s been seen out and about with them on countless occasions, including recently spending some time with them while on vacation in Florida. However, this wasn’t always the case, as Rod once admitted he regrets not being with his kids enough way back when.

“I had a naughty winkle when I was in my teens … With Sean and Kimberly I was on tour a lot. I was in debt to the IRS in the late 70s. I had to go and do a lot of touring so I didn’t see them,” he recalled during an interview on Ireland’s The Late Late Show.

Well, we’re just glad to see the entire family getting together and having a good time — it’s so incredible!