After seeing how Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are vacationing this summer, the last thing we want to do is spend all of our free time indoors! The duo embarked on their getaway to St-Tropez, France, on Sunday, July 21, and since then they’ve gone on numerous dates and have even had a couple of fun adventures with their kids.

The blended family were most recently spotted walking around Portovenere, Italy, while Rod held up a large yellow umbrella to protect him from the sticky summer heart. After he Penny were last seen vacationing in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, July 23, by themselves, they decided to make their trip a lot more interesting by bringing their kids along to Europe.

The proud dad of eight currently shares his two younger kids — Alastair, 13, and Aiden, 8 — with Penny and he also has six more children — Sarah, 56; Sean, 38; Kimberly, 39; Ruby, 32; Renee, 27; and Liam, 24 — from his previous relationships. What a huge family!

