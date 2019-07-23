Aww! Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are our reason to believe in true love! The superstar couple was spotted having the times of their lives while on a ritzy vacation in Cannes, France.

The 74-year-old hunk and his longtime wife spent quality time with a few of their kids on a massive yacht in the middle of the ocean on Tuesday, July 23. Rod was also seen relaxing by himself on the boat while the English model, 48, enjoyed a ride on a jet ski.

Since jetting off to France for their lavish holiday, the “Forever Young” singer and Penny have been taking in all the sights. On July 21, the two lovebirds took a romantic stroll together on a port in St-Tropez, before they boarded a boat and partied the night away. So fun!

