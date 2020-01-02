Two decades of happiness! While everyone was out drinking with their family and friends to celebrate the new year, Penny Lancaster commemorated the end of 2019 in her own way. Taking to Instagram, she looked back at her life with Rod Stewart and said she hopes they continue to have even more special moments together.

“OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019) may we have another happy 20 years together 💕,” the 48-year-old wrote alongside two pics of herself and her beau.

Shutterstock

In June 2007, Penny got married to the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer. At the time, he already had six kids from four previous relationships, but that didn’t scare the model away at all. If anything, it made her want to be a part of Rod’s big family even more. In 2005, the couple welcomed their first kid together, their 14-year-old son Alastair. Then, in 2011, they welcomed their 8-year-old son, Aiden.

During a previous appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Rod admitted his older children were a little bit skeptical of Penny because they didn’t know if she was with their dad for all the right reasons.

“She has a remarkable talent for [keeping the blended family together],” the 74-year-old rocker said. “It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn’t know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad’s money … far from it.”

With Penny’s loving personality, she soon proved herself to her husband’s children. Now, they all get a long perfectly. “She won them all over and they all adore her now,” the dad of eight gushed. “We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won’t be the same since the Stewarts were there.”

Since they got married, Rod and Penny have been cherishing every day they get to spend together. “Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” he previously told Hello!. “Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible.”