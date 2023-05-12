Did Robin McGraw Get Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of Dr. Phil’s Wife

Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin McGraw, are the ultimate power couple! The beauty has appeared on television alongside her husband a number of times in the past. Since rising to fame with her beau, Robin has spoken out about whether she has gotten plastic surgery on her face.

After years of rumors swirling that she went under the knife, Robin got candid during a January 2020 episode of her podcast, “I’ve Got a Secret! With Robin McGraw,” about her changing appearance. She admitted to having one surgery that brought her face “into proportion” more than a decade ago.

In June 2011, the entrepreneur underwent an eyebrow transplant. Hair restoration specialist Dr. Marc Dauer performed the procedure on Robin and joined her on the podcast to reflect on her transformation.

“Eyebrows are such a defining feature of the face … They’re so crucial to framing your face,” he explained during the episode. “If they start too far over or if they’re just missing in different places, it just changes your whole look.”

Robin, who shares sons Jay and Jordan with Phil, admitted that she “hated” her eyebrows prior to the surgery. The Inside My Heart author often “wore bangs” to cover her eyebrows.

“Because of you and my eyebrow transplant, I let my bangs grow out and I was so happy,” she gushed.

In addition to the eyebrow transplant, Robin is huge on maintaining her skincare routine. The philanthropist even released her own line of skincare products called Robin McGraw Revelation.

“When I was probably 10 years old, I got sunburned really bad,” she told People in November 2016 of her decision to prioritize her skincare routine. “I have fair skin, freckles and red hair. I grew up in Oklahoma and Texas, so the sun [was] really harsh. I knew far back then I was going to be very careful with my skin.”

At the time of the interview, Robin swore by using a scrub to remove her makeup each night.

“I could not live without the scrub. It’s essential,” the mom of two shared. “I do my own makeup and wear a lot of makeup, so I know how much is on my face. When I get home, I really want to cleanse my face and make sure I get it off!”

Scroll below to see photos of Robin’s transformation over the years.