Dr. Phil and Wife Robin Have the Sweetest Bond With Their 2 Sons! See Their Family Photos Over the Years

Parenthood has been a dream come true for Dr. Phil McGraw! The television host and his wife, Robin McGraw, are the proud parents of two sons: Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw. Both Jay and Jordan have started families of their own and love snapping photos with their kids and parents for their fans to see.

Phil and Robin got married in 1976 and welcomed their eldest child, Jay, in 1979. Jordan was born in 1986. Jay married Playboy model Erica Dahm in 2006. Together they are parents to two kids, daughter Avery Elizabeth McGraw and son London Philip McGraw.

Jordan also found love with his wife, Morgan Stewart. The singer and the Nightly Pop host welcomed their first child, daughter Row, in February 2021. Their second child, son Grey, was born in February 2022, one year and a day after his big sister.

Over the years, both of the McGraw boys have taken inspiration from their father when it comes to parenting their own children.

“Jay’s a great dad, and I tried to lead by example, by showing him [the importance of] investing time in your kids,” Phil shared in an April 2018 with Closer. “I coached basketball for 14 years with my boys, and Robin and I never missed a game!”

Jay, who went on to lead a successful career as a television producer and writer is thankful for his father’s support and wise words.

“I know for a fact that I wouldn’t be where I am, or who I am if it weren’t for my dad. He sets the bar very high,” he said. “People say he’s very tough, but if you really pay attention, he’s equally as supportive, and he’s always got a good answer that makes sense.”

Phil has been known for dishing out advice on television for more than two decades and the same applies to his family. In a June 2021 interview with Today, the New York Times best-selling author described the advice he gave to his youngest son when it came to being away from Row for the first time.

“When you have children, you need to recognize that they’re joining your life — you’re not joining theirs,” he explained. “You don’t ever want to stop being a spouse when you start being a parent. I see that mistake made probably more than any one single mistake. Remember to be friends and lovers. It’s the greatest gift you can give your child because it keeps you vibrant and alive.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dr. Phil and his sons over the years.