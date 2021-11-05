Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin McGraw, are one of Hollywood’s most successful power couples. Dr. Phil has been the face of his hard-hitting talk show since 2002, and Robin is a New York Times best-selling author. Together, they are a perfect example of everlasting love and have been since they wed in 1976.

Dr. Phil married his first wife, the late Debbie Higgins, in 1970. The pair divorced three years later. Dr. Phil and Robin met when his younger sister invited Robin over to their house. The longtime host was sick in bed at the time but emerged from his room to meet Robin.

“You could tell he’d been in bed sick. He had a lot more hair, and it was messed up,” Robin said, recounting the story on Dr. Phil’s website. “He comes into the room, and he goes, ‘Well, who are you?’ I thought, ‘Well, that’s kind of rude,’ and I said, ‘Well, who are you?’ And he goes, ‘Well, I’m Phil.’ So, I told him who I was, and we sat down, and we visited there in the family room for a couple of hours. He asked me out for the next night, and we’ve been together ever since.”

After three years of dating, Robin expressed that she wanted to get married. Dr. Phil, who was in school at the time, had his doubts.

“He thought about it for a while, and he looked at me and said, ‘You know? I just can’t do it,'” she said. “‘I have a goal. I want to get out of school, and I want to know I can take care of you. I can’t marry you now.'”

The couple spent three months apart before reconciling. They went out to dinner and Dr. Phil told Robin he wanted to be with her. They were engaged a few weeks later on Valentine’s Day. They got married six months after he popped the question.

Dr. Phil and Robin have gone through their ups and downs and have still continued to share their lives with Dr. Phil viewers after all of these years. The pair have two sons together, Jay and Jordan, and became grandparents in 2010.

Scroll down below to see Dr. Phil and Robin’s cutest quotes about their marriage.