Dr. Phil Is Quite the Chef! See Pictures Inside the TV Host’s Beverly Hills Kitchen

Chefing it up! Dr. Phil McGraw is always impressing his wife, Robin McGraw, with the delicious meals he cooks in the kitchen of their Beverly Hills home. The room is decked out with unique tiles on the walls, state-of-the-art appliances and plenty of space to host guests for dinner.

Phil and Robin first purchased the property in 2011 for $29.5 million, according to multiple reports. The Alamo-style home has the kitchen of their dreams, with the most gorgeous marble island at the center of the room. It’s the perfect place for the couple to eat breakfast and chat in the morning before busy days of work.

During Christmas each year, the TV star and the podcast host usually fill the space with gingerbread houses, cookies, candy canes and other sugary treats for her grandkids to enjoy. In December 2022, Robin showed off the magical transformation of the kitchen just in time for the holiday season.

“We absolutely love this holiday and spending time with our growing family!” the Inside My Heart author wrote on Instagram at the time.

In addition to the dazzling holiday decor, the doting grandmother snapped a photo of the white high chairs she purchased for each of her adorable grandchildren. Each chair had a festive bib attached to it for the little ones during mealtime.

The Dr. Phil host and his longtime spouse are parents to sons Jay and Jordan McGraw. Jay and his wife, Erica Dahm, welcomed two children together, daughter Avery and son London. Jordan and his wife, Morgan Stewart, are proud parents to daughter Row and son Grey. They absolutely love getting together at Phil and Robin’s house to celebrate Christmas each year.

In August 2022, Robin showed off more of the kitchen in another cute Instagram post, this time sharing how her hubby showered her with love for their 46th wedding anniversary. In the pictures, Robin posed in front of a heart-shaped floral display that was placed on the kitchen island. Another vase of beautiful roses sat nearby along with a white cake on an elegant cake stand.

“There hasn’t been a year that has gone by that my husband hasn’t made me feel like the most blessed woman in the world,” the mom of two penned. “I love you so much, Phillip!!! Cheers to this beautiful life we have together.”

